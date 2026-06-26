Apogee Enterprises Turns To Q1 Net Profit, Backs Annual Outlook; Stock Up Over 9% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG), a provider of architectural building products and services, on Friday reported a net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, helped by decreased expenses. In addition, the company has reaffirmed its annual guidance.

For the three-month period to May 30, the company posted net income of $11.535 million, compared with net loss of $2.688 million in the same period last year. Net earnings stood at $0.54 per share as against net loss of $0.13 per share a year ago.

Excluding items, earnings were $12.117 million, higher than $11.850 million in fiscal 2026. Adjusted income increased to $0.57 per share from $0.56 per share last year.

Pre-tax income surged to $15.932 million from last year's $2.403 million. Operating profit also surged to $18.839 million from $6.931 million in the previous year.

Income tax expense was $4.397 million, compared with an expense of $5.091 million in the prior year. Other expenses stood at $73000, less than $0.682 million a year ago. Selling, general, and administrative expenses moved down to $56.191 million from the prior year's $68.194 million.

Net sales moved down to $342.684 million from $346.622 million last year. This was due to lower volumes.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2027, excluding any impact from the pending Kalwall acquisition, Apogee still expects adjusted profit of $2.70 to $3.25 per share, on net sales of $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion.

Assuming the pending Kalwall acquisition closes in early July, the company expects net sales in the range of $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. "While the acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted diluted EPS, it is not expected to materially change the Company's fiscal 2027 adjusted diluted EPS outlook of $2.70 to $3.25," the company said.

For fiscal 2026, Apogee had reported adjusted income of $3.47 per share, on net sales of $1.40 billion.

APOG was up by 9.46% at $46.50 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.