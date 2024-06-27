Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
27.06.2024 12:53:58

Apogee Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates; Ups Annual Outlook

(RTTNews) - Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG), a provider of architectural products and services, Thursday reported profit of $31.01 million or $1.41 per share for the first quarter, higher than 23.58 million or $1.05 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to lower cost of sales. The company also raised its full-year earnings outlook.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $31.86 million or $1.44 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts of $1.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income increased to $41.38 million from $33.77 million last year.

Net sales declined 8.3 percent to $331.52 million from $361.71 million I the previous year, primarily driven by lower volume. The consensus estimate was for $333.22 million.

For the full-year, Apogee now expects EPS in the range of $4.56 - $4.88, up from the previous outlook of $4.25 - $4.55. Full-year adjusted EPS outlook has been raised to $4.65 - $5.00 from $4.35 - $4.75.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $4.52 per share for the year.

Apogee continues to expect a full-year net sales decline in the range of 4 percent to 7 percent.

