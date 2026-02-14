Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
14.02.2026 16:47:32
Apogee Stock Jumps 87% in One Year as This Biotech Fund Lifts Stake to $93 Million
On February 13, 2026, Affinity Asset Advisors disclosed a purchase of 61,500 shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), an estimated $3.87 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC increased its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 61,500 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value, based on the average closing price for the quarter, was $3.87 million. Meanwhile, the fund's quarter-end stake rose to 1,234,926 shares, with the value of the position increasing by $46.59 million including both share additions and price appreciation.Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of extended half-life monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, COPD, and related inflammatory diseases. The company's strategy centers on leveraging proprietary biologic platforms to address significant unmet medical needs in immunology. With a focused pipeline and a scalable approach to biologics development, Apogee aims to establish a competitive position in the specialty therapeutics market.
