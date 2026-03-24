Apogee Therapeutics Shares Fall 7% After Stock Offering Announcement

(RTTNews) - Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (APGE) shares fell 6.66 percent to $73.98, down $5.26 on Tuesday, after the company announced a public stock offering that could raise significant new capital.

The stock is currently trading at $73.98 compared with its previous close of $79.24. Shares opened at $79.48 and traded between $73.50 and $79.48 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume reached about 431,566 shares, below the average volume of about 961,793 shares.

Apogee said it launched an underwritten public offering of $300 million in common stock and expects to grant underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional $45 million of shares.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $26.20 to $84.56.