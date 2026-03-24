Apogee Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A3EM1H / ISIN: US03770N1019
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24.03.2026 16:18:59
Apogee Therapeutics Shares Fall 7% After Stock Offering Announcement
(RTTNews) - Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (APGE) shares fell 6.66 percent to $73.98, down $5.26 on Tuesday, after the company announced a public stock offering that could raise significant new capital.
The stock is currently trading at $73.98 compared with its previous close of $79.24. Shares opened at $79.48 and traded between $73.50 and $79.48 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume reached about 431,566 shares, below the average volume of about 961,793 shares.
Apogee said it launched an underwritten public offering of $300 million in common stock and expects to grant underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional $45 million of shares.
The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $26.20 to $84.56.
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