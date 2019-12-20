Apollo Fintech Adds Huawei Eco-System CTO as Blockchain Security Advisor

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Fintech is announcing a new addition to its advisor team, Mr. Jorge Sebastiao, a chief technology officer (CTO) of Huawei Technologies. Based in Dubai, Mr. Sebastiao brings more than 30 years of ICT experience (information and communications technology) including managed services, cloud computing, cybersecurity, blockchain, big data, artificial intelligence, internet of things and ICT innovation.

Mr. Sebastiao will advise on many aspects of research and development, including blockchain security. He will ensure that Apollo continues to offer unparalleled security and stability, and stay ahead of technological risks and threats.

Mr. Sebastiao is an international speaker on ICT, he recently stated that he is "glad to be part of Huawei Eco-system and make Apollo Currency a more secure and trusted solution." He is one of many additions, including experts and partnerships, planned by Apollo in the coming months.

Apollo (APL) all-in-one currency combines nearly all features of mainstream cryptocurrencies into the fastest blockchain in the world. Boasting features and advancements such as the first implementation of database sharding, as well as adaptive forging, atomic swaps, two-second blocks, encrypted messaging, decentralized marketplace, decentralized exchange, decentralized applications, and decentralized file storage, Apollo stands as the most feature-rich cryptocurrency on the market. And one of the most advanced.

