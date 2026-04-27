Apollo Funds To Acquire Forvia's Interiors Business

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) on Monday said Apollo-managed funds have agreed to acquire the Interiors Business Group of Forvia SE in a carve-out transaction.

The Interiors Business is a supplier of automotive interior systems, including instrument panels, door panels, and center consoles, serving global OEMs with a manufacturing and engineering footprint across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Apollo said the acquisition builds on its experience in the automotive sector, with its current portfolio—including Tenneco, TI Automotive, and Panasonic Automotive—generating about $28 billion in annual revenue.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

"Drawing upon Apollos extensive investment experience in the automotive sector and in executing complex carve outs, we are a strong partner to reinforce the company's leadership position globally. We look forward to supporting the transition to an independent company with a strong strategic focus and foundation for long-term growth," said Claudia Scarico, Private Equity Partner at Apollo.