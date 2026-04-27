Apollo Global Management LLC Aktie

Apollo Global Management LLC für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1H8HC / ISIN: US0376123065

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.04.2026 08:12:58

Apollo Funds To Acquire Forvia's Interiors Business

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) on Monday said Apollo-managed funds have agreed to acquire the Interiors Business Group of Forvia SE in a carve-out transaction.

The Interiors Business is a supplier of automotive interior systems, including instrument panels, door panels, and center consoles, serving global OEMs with a manufacturing and engineering footprint across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Apollo said the acquisition builds on its experience in the automotive sector, with its current portfolio—including Tenneco, TI Automotive, and Panasonic Automotive—generating about $28 billion in annual revenue.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

"Drawing upon Apollos extensive investment experience in the automotive sector and in executing complex carve outs, we are a strong partner to reinforce the company's leadership position globally. We look forward to supporting the transition to an independent company with a strong strategic focus and foundation for long-term growth," said Claudia Scarico, Private Equity Partner at Apollo.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apollo Global Management LLC (A)

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Apollo Global Management LLC (A)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 17: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 17
25.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.04.26 KW 17: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.04.26 KW 17: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX zum Handelsende in Grün -- DAX schließt leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün - Nikkei mit neuem Rekord
Der heimische Leitindex präsentierte sich zum Wochenstart freundlich. Der DAX gab etwas nach. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag vermehrt mit Gewinnen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen