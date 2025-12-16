Apollo Funds To Buy Majority Stake In French Fresh Food Retailer Prosol

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management (APO) on Monday said that funds managed by Apollo have agreed to acquire a majority stake in Prosol Group, a French fresh food retailer, from private equity firm Ardian.

The company said Prosol's existing shareholders and management team will reinvest alongside the Apollo-managed funds.

Prosol operates nearly 450 stores across France under two main banners. These include Grand Frais, which focuses on fruits, vegetables, dairy and fish, and Fresh., a wholly owned chain offering fruits, vegetables, dairy, fish and meat.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

Alex van Hoek, Lead Partner for European Private Equity at Apollo, said, "Prosol is a clear category leader in fresh food retail, with a powerful customer proposition and outstanding sourcing model. ....As Prosol looks to expand its estate both in France and internationally, Apollo will draw on our extensive retail expertise to support the management teams growth plans while maintaining the distinctive identity beloved by customers."