Apollo Global: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter earnings call, held on Nov. 3, 2026, Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) announced record fee-related earnings, or fee-based operating profit, of $802 million. The asset manager is expanding its private credit infrastructure while shifting investments into higher-quality debt to protect against market volatility. And by scaling its origination network, the firm can capture fee income across market cycles. Three takeaways from the call highlight management's long-term strategy.

High asset valuations and macroeconomic uncertainty led leadership to pull back from lower-rated loans. Instead, management is concentrating capital in senior secured debt and investment-grade assets, which carry credit ratings of BBB or higher. The goal is to preserve principal while still generating reliable yield.

Trading and evaluating private credit has historically suffered from slow pricing systems and limited market liquidity. To fix that, management is spending heavily on new technology to establish daily valuations, standard tracking identifiers, and automated trading platforms for alternative assets.

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