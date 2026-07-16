Apollo Education Grou a Aktie
WKN: 898968 / ISIN: US0376041051
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16.07.2026 11:46:00
Apollo Global Just Got Kicked Out of the Russell Growth Indexes. Is the Forced Selling a Buying Opportunity?
Apollo Global Management's (NYSE: APO) stock price is down about 15% in recent weeks. The decline is mainly tied to the annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes. Apollo, an alternative asset manager, was removed from the Russell 1000 Growth Index following the latest reconstitution, which took effect on June 26.In the algorithms that Russell uses to reconstitute its various indexes, Apollo no longer exhibited the traits of a growth stock. Instead, it was deemed a value stock and was moved into the Russell 1000 Value Index.Right after the rebalancing took effect, Apolloʻs stock price dropped sharply and is now trading at roughly $120 per share, off 18% year to date. But is this an opportunity to buy low on this growth-turned-value stock?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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