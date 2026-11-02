Apollo Global Management LLC Aktie

Apollo Global Management LLC ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1H8HC / ISIN: US0376123065

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.11.2026 14:40:55

Apollo Global Launches European Credit Company With EUR 10 Bln Lending Capacity

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO), on Monday, announced the launch of European Credit Company, a platform focused exclusively on European performing credit, including corporate and asset-backed lending. This launch comes with more than 10 billion euros in lending capacity to serve as a long-term financing partner across the region.

The European Credit Company, which was established to help address unprecedented financing needs in Europe driven by the industrial renaissance, would finance both large and mid-market opportunities, working with companies, sponsors and real asset owners, including infrastructure and real estate, to help capitalize on their unique business needs and support growth in local economies.

The company is backed by long-term capital investments led by Apollo funds and affiliates, as well as Abu Dhabi Investment Council, Athora, Norinchukin Bank, Standard Chartered and Aranda Principal Strategies.

ECC, today, has a presence in Frankfurt, Jersey, London, Luxembourg City and Milan, with plans to expand to additional markets in the coming quarters.

APO shares last traded on the NYSE at $115.84, down 2.29 percent.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apollo Global Management LLC (A)

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Apollo Global Management LLC (A)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:38 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
09:37 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Diplomatie im Iran-Krieg: ATX und DAX fester -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Montagshandel im Plus, während auch der deutsche Leitindex höher tendiert. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich zum Wochenstart stärker. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen