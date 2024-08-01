+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren????? Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
01.08.2024 13:38:21

Apollo Global Management, LLC Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $828 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $599 million, or $1 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Apollo Global Management, LLC reported adjusted earnings of $1.009 billion or $1.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 56.1% to $6.018 billion from $13.702 billion last year.

Apollo Global Management, LLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $828 Mln. vs. $599 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.35 vs. $1 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.018 Bln vs. $13.702 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apollo Global Management LLC (A)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Apollo Global Management LLC (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX & DAX deutlich leichter -- Asiens Märkte deutlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten zum Wochenende mit Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Freitag klar nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen