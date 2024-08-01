|
Apollo Global Management, LLC Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $828 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $599 million, or $1 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Apollo Global Management, LLC reported adjusted earnings of $1.009 billion or $1.64 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 56.1% to $6.018 billion from $13.702 billion last year.
Apollo Global Management, LLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $828 Mln. vs. $599 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.35 vs. $1 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.018 Bln vs. $13.702 Bln last year.
