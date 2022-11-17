Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Receives NCQA's HEDIS Health Plan Measure Certification for Measurement Year 2022

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that ApolloMed received certification from the National Committee for Quality Assurance ("NCQA") for the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set ("HEDIS®"), following the development of its new HEDIS engine that identifies HEDIS gaps in care.

ApolloMed was certified by the NCQA HEDIS Health Plan Measure Certification Program™ for the measurement year 2022. This year's certified measures include Hemoglobin A1c Control for Patients with Diabetes (HBD), Blood Pressure Control for Patients with Diabetes (BPD), Kidney Health Evaluation for Patients with Diabetes (KED), Lead Screening in Children (LSC), and Child and Adolescent Well-Care Visits (WCV).

NCQA (www.ncqa.org) is an independent, non-profit organization that accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. In addition, NCQA manages the evolution of HEDIS, the healthcare quality measurement tool used by more than 90 percent of health plans in the United States, covering 200 million people.

This certification allows ApolloMed to provide services that align with the industry's most rigorous clinical quality measurement processes, resulting in more accurate and timely identification of eligible members and services. Additionally, its new HEDIS engine was designed to increase interpretability and interoperability with other data engines and technologies.

Kevin Buchan, Jr., Ph.D., Director of Analytics of ApolloMed, said, "It was a challenging yet rewarding journey to implement a new HEDIS engine from scratch using various modern technologies to enhance and streamline the user experience. We made this investment to give our provider partners access to the information that will allow them to better understand how to continue improving upon the high-value care being delivered to their patients."

Yubin Park, Ph.D., Chief Analytics Officer of ApolloMed, stated, "Having received NCQA's certification for the HEDIS measures, we can better align our viewpoints with that of our payers and provider partners. In addition, combined with other data sources, our HEDIS engine will power various data analytics functions, uncovering potential causes for care gaps, such as social determinants of health."

Brandon Sim, Co-CEO of ApolloMed, added, "We are excited to add this new capability to our analytics portfolio. Accurately measuring clinical quality is a necessary building block to delivering high-quality, value-based care. ApolloMed is at the forefront of digitally enabled value-based care. We are one of six NCQA Digital Quality Solutions Pilot participants, and the learnings from the pilot put our certified HEDIS engine in a unique position that complements the new digital measure framework. We plan to share our digitally-enabled value-based care journey with many other provider partners, particularly those just beginning their transition to value-based care delivery."

HEDIS® is a registered trademark of NCQA. NCQA HEDIS Health Plan Measure Certification Program™ is a trademark of NCQA.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and entities participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center (CMMI) innovation models. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements about the Company's acquisition strategy, continued growth, operational focus and strategic growth plans. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

