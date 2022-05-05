05.05.2022 22:05:00

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Company to Host Conference Call Today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET

ALHAMBRA, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights for First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022:

  • Q1 total revenue of $263.3 million, up 50% from $176.1 million for the prior-year quarter
  • Q1 net income of $12.1 million, compared to $14.5 million for the prior-year quarter (additional detail provided in the Q1 GAAP financial review below)
  • Q1 net income attributable to ApolloMed of $14.3 million, up 8% from $13.2 million for the prior-year quarter
  • Q1 earnings per share - diluted ("EPS - diluted") of $0.31, up 3% from $0.30 per share for the prior-year quarter 
  • Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $38.2 million, up 25% from $30.5 million for the prior-year quarter
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $237.9 million as of March 31, 2022

Recent Operating Highlights:

  • In April 2022, the Company completed the previously announced acquisition of 100% of the fully diluted capitalization of Jade Health Care Medical Group ("Jade Health"), a primary and specialty care physician group focused on providing high-quality care to local San Francisco Bay area communities. Jade Health is committed to delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare to Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial members through its over 350 primary and specialty care providers. The transaction will add approximately 13,000 members, primarily located in the City and County of San Francisco and San Mateo County, to ApolloMed's membership.
  • The Company appointed Chan Basho as Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Basho will also assume the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer effective May 5, 2022, as Eric Chin is stepping down as Chief Financial Officer for personal reasons. Mr. Chin will continue to work with the Company as an executive advisor to ensure a smooth transition. 

Guidance:

ApolloMed is raising its guidance for total revenue and the lower end of its guidance ranges for net income, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, previously disclosed on March 14, 2022, as a result of strong organic membership growth and favorable membership mix. Net income and EBITDA include the impact of Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical Corporation's ("APC") investment in a payer partner, which completed an initial public offering to become a publicly traded company in June 2021. As APC's investment is an excluded asset solely for the benefit of APC and its shareholders, any gains or losses as a result of this investment do not affect the net income attributable to ApolloMed and adjusted EBITDA attributable to ApolloMed. The May 5, 2022, revised net income and EBITDA guidance ranges assume a stock price of the payer partner of $1.93. These assumptions are based on the Company's existing business, current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2022.

($ in millions)


2022 Guidance Range


2022 Guidance Range



(as of March 14, 2022)


(as of May 5, 2022)



Low


High


Low


High

Total revenue


$             1,030.0


$             1,080.0


$             1,055.0


$             1,085.0

Net income


$                   33.0


$                   57.0


$                   38.0


$                   57.0

EBITDA


$                   72.0


$                 111.0


$                   81.0


$                 111.0

Adjusted EBITDA               


$                 130.0


$                 166.0


$                 136.0


$                 166.0

See "Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below for additional information.

Management Commentary:

Brandon Sim, Co-Chief Executive Officer of ApolloMed, added, "We are pleased to announce another impressive quarter of results, having achieved 50% growth on the top line for the first quarter of 2022 as a result of strong organic membership growth and favorable membership mix, while continuing to increase profitability. More importantly, we remain committed to our mission of empowering healthcare providers, especially independent physicians, to care for and serve their communities more effectively, as well as participate in the movement towards value-based care. We are seeing strong tailwinds for the business, as independent physicians across the country express interest in our unique model; in this quarter alone, we added two new physician groups in Northern California. To assist with our significant growth trajectory, I am pleased to have recently welcomed Chan Basho as Chief Strategy Officer as well as Interim Chief Financial Officer. We are excited to have Chan on board and expect to benefit from his extensive experience in driving new business growth for leading healthcare companies."

GAAP Financial Review for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022:

  • Total revenue of $263.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, an increase of 50%, compared to $176.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
  • Capitation revenue, net, of $222.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, an increase of 53%, compared to $144.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Capitation revenue represented 84% of total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
  • Net income was $12.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to net income of $14.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease in net income was primarily a result of higher non-controlling interest losses of $9.0 million due to unrealized losses for shares held for the benefit of APC excluded assets.
  • Net income attributable to ApolloMed of $14.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, an increase of 8%, compared to $13.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
  • EPS - diluted of $0.31 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $0.30 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP Measures for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022:

  • EBITDA of $23.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $26.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $38.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, an increase of 25%, compared to $30.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • As of March 31, 2022, ApolloMed's cash and cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities were $280.8 million, working capital was $284.0 million, and total stockholders' equity increased to $479.5 million; compared to cash and cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities of $286.5 million, working capital of $283.4 million and total stockholders' equity of $460.5 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2021.

For more details on ApolloMed's financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, please refer to ApolloMed's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which is accessible at www.sec.gov.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

ApolloMed will host a conference call at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET today (Thursday, May 5, 2022), during which management will discuss the results of the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers about 5 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time:

U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free):        +1 (877) 407-9753
International (Toll):                     +1 (201) 493-6739

The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=sp5fahlI.

An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "IR Calendar" page of the Company's website (https://www.apollomed.net/investors/news-events/ir-calendar) after issuance of the earnings release and will be furnished as an exhibit to ApolloMed's current report on Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC, accessible at www.sec.gov.

Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the above webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

Note About Consolidated Entities

The Company consolidates entities in which it has a controlling financial interest. The Company consolidates subsidiaries in which it holds, directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the voting rights, and VIEs in which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Noncontrolling interests represent third party equity ownership interests in the Company's consolidated entities (including certain VIEs). The amount of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is disclosed in the Company's consolidated statements of income.

Note About Stockholders' Equity, Certain Treasury Stock and Earnings Per Share

As of the date of this press release, 140,954 holdback shares have not been issued to certain former shareholders of the Company's subsidiary, Network Medical Management, Inc. ("NMM"), who were NMM shareholders at the time of closing of the merger, as they have yet to submit properly completed letters of transmittal to ApolloMed in order to receive their pro rata portion of ApolloMed's common stock and warrants as contemplated under that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated December 21, 2016, among ApolloMed, NMM, Apollo Acquisition Corp. ("Merger Subsidiary") and Kenneth Sim, M.D., as amended, pursuant to which Merger Subsidiary merged with and into NMM, with NMM as the surviving corporation. Pending such receipt, such former NMM shareholders have the right to receive, without interest, their pro rata share of dividends or distributions with a record date after the effectiveness of the merger. The Company's consolidated financial statements have treated such shares of common stock as outstanding, given the receipt of the letter of transmittal is considered perfunctory and ApolloMed is legally obligated to issue these shares in connection with the merger.

Shares of ApolloMed's common stock owned by APC, a VIE of the Company, are legally issued and outstanding but excluded from shares of common stock outstanding in the Company's consolidated financial statements, as such shares are treated as treasury shares for accounting purposes. Such shares, therefore, are not included in the number of shares of common stock outstanding used to calculate the Company's earnings per share.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and entities participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center (CMMI) innovation models. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements about the Company's guidance for the year ending December 31, 2022, continued growth, acquisition strategy, ability to deliver sustainable long-term value, ability to respond to the changing environment, operational focus, strategic growth plans and merger integration efforts, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, operations and financial results. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

(UNAUDITED)








March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021






Assets










Current assets





     Cash and cash equivalents


$           237,942


$           233,097

     Investments in marketable securities


42,893


53,417

     Receivables, net


64,244


10,608

     Receivables, net – related parties


76,410


69,376

     Other receivables


13,260


9,647

     Prepaid expenses and other current assets


14,631


18,637

     Loan receivable – related party


4,000


4,000






Total current assets


453,380


398,782






Non-current assets





     Land, property, and equipment, net


70,366


53,186

     Intangible assets, net


80,148


82,807

     Goodwill


252,379


253,039

     Loans receivable


549


569

     Investments in other entities – equity method


44,383


41,715

     Investments in privately held entities


896


896

     Operating lease right-of-use assets


14,770


15,441

     Other assets


4,424


5,928






Total non-current assets


467,915


453,581






Total assets(1)


$           921,295


$           852,363






Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity          










Current liabilities










     Accounts payable and accrued expenses


$             48,252


$             43,951

     Fiduciary accounts payable


6,305


10,534

     Medical liabilities


104,722


55,783

     Income taxes payable


4,894


652

     Dividend payable


556


556

     Finance lease liabilities


543


486

     Operating lease liabilities


2,625


2,629

 



March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021






Current portion of long-term debt


1,503


780

Total current liabilities


169,400


115,371






Non-current liabilities





     Deferred tax liability


9,686


9,127

     Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion


1,172


973

     Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion


12,558


13,198

     Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs


183,101


182,917

     Other long-term liabilities


13,706


14,777






Total non-current liabilities


220,223


220,992






Total liabilities(1)


389,623


336,363






Mezzanine equity





     Non-controlling interest in Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical                     
     Corporation


52,151


55,510






Stockholders' equity





     Series A Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of
     Series B Preferred stock); 1,111,111 issued and zero outstanding



     Series B Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of
     Series A Preferred stock); 555,555 issued and zero outstanding



     Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized,
     44,845,059 and 44,630,873 shares issued and outstanding, excluding 10,925,702 and
     10,925,702 treasury shares, at March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively


45


45

Additional paid-in capital


316,047


310,876

Retained earnings


157,893


143,629



473,985


454,550






Non-controlling interest


5,536


5,940






Total stockholders' equity


479,521


460,490






Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity


$           921,295


$           852,363


(1) The Company's consolidated balance sheets include the assets and liabilities of its consolidated variable interest entities ("VIEs"). The consolidated balance sheets include total assets that can be used only to settle obligations of the Company's consolidated VIEs totaling $585.9 million and $567.0 million as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and total liabilities of the Company's consolidated VIEs for which creditors do not have recourse to the general credit of the primary beneficiary of $111.0 million and $91.7 million as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The VIE balances do not include $529.6 million of investment in affiliates and $25.2 million of amounts due from affiliates as of March 31, 2022 and $802.8 million of investment in affiliates and $6.6 million of amounts due from affiliates as of December 31, 2021 as these are eliminated upon consolidation and not presented within the consolidated balance sheets.

 

 

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

(UNAUDITED)






Three Months Ended

March 31,



2022


2021

Revenue





     Capitation, net


$       222,060


$       144,740

     Risk pool settlements and incentives


18,075


18,010

     Management fee income


10,473


8,550

     Fee-for-service, net


11,095


3,086

     Other income


1,555


1,672






Total revenue


263,258


176,058






Operating expenses





     Cost of services, excluding depreciation and amortization               


220,730


140,616

     General and administrative expenses


11,943


9,464

     Depreciation and amortization


4,374


4,197






Total expenses


237,047


154,277






Income from operations


26,211


21,781






Other expense





     Income (loss) from equity method investments


1,433


(677)

     Interest expense


(1,073)


(1,523)

     Interest income


46


349

     Unrealized loss on investments


(8,962)


     Other income


613


1,304






Total other expense, net


(7,943)


(547)






Income before provision for income taxes


18,268


21,234






Provision for income taxes


6,195


6,776






Net income


12,073


14,458






Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest


(2,191)


1,307






Net income attributable to Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.


$         14,264


$         13,151






Earnings per share – basic


$             0.32


$             0.31






Earnings per share – diluted


$             0.31


$             0.30

 

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA








Three Months Ended

March 31,

(in thousands)


2022


2021






Net income


$         12,073


$         14,458

     Interest expense


1,073


1,523

     Interest income


(46)


(349)

     Provision for income taxes


6,195


6,776

     Depreciation and amortization


4,374


4,197

EBITDA


23,669


26,605






     (Income) loss from equity method investments               


(1,433)


677

     Other income


(613)

(1)

(1,304)

     Unrealized loss on investments


8,962


     Stock-based compensation


3,055


1,346

     APC excluded assets costs


750


     Net loss adjustment for recently acquired IPAs


3,789


3,194

Adjusted EBITDA


$         38,179


$         30,518


(1) Other income excludes the impact of fair value of certain equity securities held by the Company.

 

 

Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA














2022 Guidance Range




(as of May 5, 2022)

(in thousands)









Low


High

Net income



$               38,000


$               57,000

     Interest expense



4,000


4,000

     Provision for income taxes



20,000


31,000

     Depreciation and amortization



19,000


19,000

EBITDA



81,000


111,000







     Provider bonus payments



16,000


16,000

     Stock-based compensation



13,000


13,000

     APC excluded assets costs



9,000


9,000

     Net loss adjustment for recently acquired IPAs



17,000


17,000

Adjusted EBITDA



$             136,000


$             166,000

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, of which the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") is net income. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to GAAP, and may be different from other non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure of our operations, for financial and operational decision-making, and as a supplemental means of evaluating period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, excluding income or loss from equity method investments, unrealized gain or loss, provider bonuses, APC excluded assets costs, stock-based compensation, and other income or expenses recognized that are not related to the Company's normal operations. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes the effect on EBITDA of certain IPAs we recently acquired.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with relevant and useful information, as it allows investors to evaluate the operating performance of the business activities without having to account for differences recognized because of non-core or non-recurring financial information. When GAAP financial measures are viewed in conjunction with non-GAAP financial measures, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of the Company's ongoing operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among those indicators the Company uses as a basis for evaluating operational performance, allocating resources, and planning and forecasting future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. To the extent this release contains historical or future non-GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided corresponding GAAP financial measures for comparative purposes. The reconciliation between certain GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided above.

