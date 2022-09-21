Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
21.09.2022 14:05:00

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that management will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences:

ameh logo (PRNewsfoto/Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.)

Bank of America Healthcare Innovation Forum
Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022

Barclays Value Based Care Investor Conference
Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings at these events. Those interested in attending either conference should reach out to their respective Bank of America or Barclays representatives.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.
ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to delivery high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and entities participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center (CMMI) innovation models. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations
(626) 943-6491 
investors@apollomed.net

Carolyne Sohn, The Equity Group
(415) 568-2255
csohn@equityny.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apollo-medical-holdings-inc-to-participate-in-upcoming-virtual-investor-conferences-301629206.html

SOURCE Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apollo Medical Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apollo Medical Holdings Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc 42,15 6,65% Apollo Medical Holdings Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Zinserhöhung durch Fed: ATX und DAX bleiben in der Verlustzone -- Wall Street erneut leichter -- Asiens Märkte schließen im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Donnerstag leichter. Die US-Börsen verlieren abermals an Wert. Die größten Märkten in Fernost beendeten den Donnerstagshandel mit Verlusten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen