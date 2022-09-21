|
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
ALHAMBRA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that management will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences:
Bank of America Healthcare Innovation Forum
Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022
Barclays Value Based Care Investor Conference
Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022
Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings at these events. Those interested in attending either conference should reach out to their respective Bank of America or Barclays representatives.
About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.
ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to delivery high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.
Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and entities participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center (CMMI) innovation models. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations
(626) 943-6491
investors@apollomed.net
Carolyne Sohn, The Equity Group
(415) 568-2255
csohn@equityny.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apollo-medical-holdings-inc-to-participate-in-upcoming-virtual-investor-conferences-301629206.html
SOURCE Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.
