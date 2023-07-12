Apollo Medical To Buy Assets Of Texas Independent To Boost Care Partners Business

(RTTNews) - Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH), a technology-powered healthcare company, announced on Wednesday that it has signed a deal to acquire assets relating to Texas Independent Providers, LLC or TIP.

The financial terms of the transaction, to be funded by cash on hand, are not known. The acquisition, expected to be closed in the third quarter, marks ApolloMed's expansion of its Care Partners business into the Texas geography.

Through this transaction, ApolloMed will deploy its care management and operational platform to empower TIP's provider network to deliver better clinical outcomes and to improve the healthcare experience for its patients.

Through its network of over 120 primary care providers, TIP serves over 4,500 Medicare Advantage patients in communities throughout Harris County.