Apollo Weighs Buying Stake In Credit Suisse's Investment Banking Unit

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) is reportedly looking to buy a stake in Credit Suisse Group Inc's (NYSE: CS) revamped investment bank.Credit Suisse said last year that it would split off its investment bank into an independent capital market & advisory bank called CS First Boston. The troubled bank said it would raise outside capital to launch the new entity, which it hopes to list in a separate initial public offering eventually.The talks with Apollo ...Full story available on Benzinga.com