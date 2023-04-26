|
26.04.2023 21:21:00
Apotex Corp. Launches Bendamustine Hydrochloride Injection in the United States
WESTON, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Apotex Corp. has expanded its oncology product portfolio with the launch of Bendamustine hydrochloride injection in the United States.
Bendamustine hydrochloride injection is an alkylating drug approved by the FDA for treatment of patients with Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and Indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Please refer to the Prescribing Information for complete detail on indication, warnings and precautions.
Apotex's Bendamustine Hydrochloride Injection, 100 mg/4 mL (25 mg/mL), New Drug Application No. 215033 contains the active drug ingredient (bendamustine hydrochloride) and is available in a multiple dose vial, ready-to-dilute solution, administered intravenously over 30 minutes for patients with CLL or 60 minutes for patients with NHL.
"We're excited to launch this injection product, which provides an affordable, high-quality option for Americans undergoing cancer treatment," said Peter Hardwick, President, Apotex Corp.
About Apotex Corp.
Apotex Corp. is a US based company, headquartered in Weston, Florida. It and its global affiliates are leaders in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars and are committed to supplying patients with a broad portfolio of high-quality, affordable medicines covering all major therapeutic areas.
