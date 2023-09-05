|
05.09.2023 18:25:00
Apotex Corp. Launches Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.1% in the United States
WESTON, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Apotex Corp. has released its latest ophthalmic product in the United States, announcing today that brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution, 0.1% is now available.
Brimonidine is an alpha-adrenergic receptor agonist indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
"Open-angle glaucoma impacts over 2.7 million Americans, and millions more have ocular hypertension. Bringing this product to market will make a real difference for these patients, who depend on this medicine to preserve their vision," says Peter Hardwick, President, Apotex Corp.
"We're excited to be able to offer this high-quality, cost-saving option to prescribers and patients across the country."
Prescribing information can be found at: www.apotex.com/products/us/downloads/pre/brim_opso_0.1_ins.pdf.About Apotex Corp.
Apotex Corp. is a US based company, headquartered in Weston, Florida. It and its global affiliates are leaders in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars and are committed to supplying patients with a broad portfolio of high-quality, affordable medicines covering all major therapeutic areas.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apotex-corp-launches-brimonidine-tartrate-ophthalmic-solution-0-1-in-the-united-states-301918050.html
SOURCE Apotex Corp.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStimmung weiter eingetrübt: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX schließt knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich höher
Der US-amerikanische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch mit Abgaben. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Mittwoch schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte zur Wochenmitte tiefer. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen zum dritten Handelstag der Woche mehrheitlich Gewinne aus.