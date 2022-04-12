|
12.04.2022 17:51:00
Apotex Corp. Launches Generic of Abraxane® in the United States
WESTON, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Apotex Corp. announced today its release of Paclitaxel protein-bound particles for injection (albumin-bound), a generic version of Abraxane® in the United States.
Paclitaxel protein-bound particles for injectable suspension is indicated for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and adenocarcinoma of the pancreas.
"We are proud to provide Americans with a generic option of this important medication," said Peter Hardwick, President, Apotex Corp. "This launch provides patients with a high-quality medication at an affordable price."
About Apotex Corp.
Apotex Corp. is a US based company, headquartered in Weston, Florida. It and its global affiliates are leaders in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars and are committed to supplying patients with a broad portfolio of high-quality, affordable medicines covering all major therapeutic areas.
ABRAXANE® is a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC. Abraxis BioScience, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.
All media inquiries:
Jordan Berman
Vice-President, Global Corporate Affairs
PH: 416-401-7487
Mobile: 647-272-2287
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apotex-corp-launches-generic-of-abraxane-in-the-united-states-301524043.html
SOURCE Apotex Corp.
