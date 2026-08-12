12.08.2026 12:53:19

Apotex Health Slips To Loss In Q1, Announces FY27 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Apotex Health Corp. (APTX.TO) announced its financial results for the first quarter, noting that the reported results were impacted by the prior-year contribution from generic Revlimid, or VLLP, which is no longer a meaningful contributor to results in Fiscal 2027.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the Canadian company reported a net loss of C$38.3 million compared with a net income of C$362.7 million in the previous year. The changes were due to lower income from operations driven by higher finance expenses and lower gross profit, partially offset by lower income taxes, after adjustments.

Loss per share was C$0.19 compared with earnings per share of C$1.88 in the year-ago quarter.

On an adjusted basis, net income totaled C$142.2 million versus C$405.2 million in 2025.

Operating income declined to C$71.7 million from last year's C$487.5 million.

Revenue for the period dropped 25.8 percent, to C$848.0 million from C$1.142 billion in the prior year.

Looking ahead to full-year 2027, the company estimates revenue growth in the upper mid-single-digit range.

Apotex's stock closed trading at C$37.05, down 0.38 percent on the Toronto Exchange.

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