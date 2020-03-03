Apparel Brand American Rhino Celebrates World Wildlife Day Raising Funds for Rhino Anti-Poaching Efforts

BOSTON, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Rhino, a Boston based fashion retailer, announced a plan to raise $50,000 to support anti-poaching and wildlife conservation efforts of rhinoceros and other endangered species in the Masai Mara region of Africa by launching their Great Migration Sale offering 50% off products on www.americanrhino.com , in their Fanehuil Hall store and donating 50% of all sales to celebrate World Wildlife Day.

"American Rhino is dedicated to African wildlife conservation by equipping anti-poaching rangers of Masai Mara with the tools they need to preserve our namesake, the rhino and other animals on the brink of extinction. This means raising at least $50,000 for two anti-poaching vehicles, outfitting the rangers with state-of-the-art technology and supporting their local economy. Supporting African wildlife conservation is part of our brand's DNA. We do this by sourcing everything from our clothing design to our materials in Kenya and Ethiopia, paying fair wages locally, as well as incorporating traditional fine textiles like African Kikoy fabrics throughout our men's and women's collections. We use Ethiopian leather and artisan craftsmanship to produce our very popular sneakers," said Chris Welles, American Rhino CEO.

American Rhino's Great Migration Sale kicks off online at www.americanrhino.com and in their flagship Faneuil Hall Boston store today and runs through March 8th with 50% off and 50% of all sales going to the American Rhino Foundation . They will also host a VIP Sip and Shop event at their Boston location on Wednesday, March 4th from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. featuring African beer by Tusker, appetizers and photo opportunities. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at info@americanrhino.com

About American Rhino

American Rhino is a Boston based fashion apparel brand established by Chris Welles in 2016 to participate in on-the-ground conservation efforts to protect critically endangered and threatened African wildlife. American Rhino is known for producing premium African sourced and produced apparel, footwear and accessories. The brand donates 10% of all proceeds to the American Rhino Foundation , over 95% of which funds the conservation efforts. Learn more at https://americanrhino.com/pages/our-story

