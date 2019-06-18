AppCon 2019: Dogtown Media CEO Discusses Digital Healthcare, 5G, and Cybersecurity With Congressional Leaders

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How will mobile technology shape the future of the United States? AppCon is an annual conference that aims to answer this question. This year's event, AppCon 2019, was recently held in Washington, D.C. It gathered the country's top mobile innovators and political leaders together to discuss the most pressing issues facing technology and society in the near future.

The three-day conference is held each year by ACT, the App Association. ACT is a Washington, D.C.-based public policy organization that represents more than 5,000 app and connected device companies leading the $950 billion mobile economy. The association strives to drive smart innovation and regulation in the tech industry by connecting its top leaders with preeminent policymakers.

AppCon '19 brought in over 50 tech business leaders to discuss an array of topics such as healthcare, data privacy, and 5G. Among the cohort was Marc Fischer, CEO and Co-Founder of Dogtown Media, a Los Angeles-based mobile app development company. Fischer attended as a representative of California.

Healthcare took center stage in many of Fischer's meetings. Fischer met with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to talk about the reimbursement challenges physicians face when it comes to remote patient monitoring (RPM). He also discussed ways to accelerate data portability and digital transformation in healthcare with the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC).

Making progress on both of these fronts would help medical providers treat patients with chronic health conditions better. 130 million Americans suffer from chronic health conditions. This ends up costing the U.S. economy more than $2.5 trillion per year. Fischer met with Congressmen Joseph Kennedy III, Danny Davis, Congresswoman Judy Chu, and Senator Amy Klovuchar to discuss ways that telehealth could lower costs and boost the quality of care for patients with chronic health conditions.

5G was another hot topic at AppCon '19. This new wireless paradigm will open up opportunities for innovation in AI, IoT, and healthcare — but only if implemented correctly. Fischer sat down with Michael O'Rielly, Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to discuss the standardization of 5G and what exactly this technology constitutes. They also talked about the need for the FCC to take a leading role in ensuring 5G is rolled out to rural areas faster.

Fischer also met with the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) to discuss the importance of maintaining data privacy. The Trump administration recently issues executive mandates to open up data in an effort to accelerate AI innovation in America. Much of Fischer's conversation with the OSTP revolved around balancing out this order with updated standards for user privacy, data management, and the right to confidentiality.

After four years of meeting with political leaders on Capitol Hill, Fischer and ACT's other members are starting to feel that progress is being made in the right direction. Thanks to their support, $250 million in federal funds have been released to support U.S. STEM education. Other notable achievements include RPM reimbursement statutes being written into law and the government becoming more active in 5G's rollout and data privacy.

Based in Venice Beach, Dogtown Media is a mobile technology studio that leverages disruptive design strategies and dynamic development to deliver industry-leading apps. To date, the company has created over 200 mobile apps in industries including FinTech, IoT, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare app development.

SOURCE Dogtown Media