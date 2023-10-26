Appdome Named Top InfoSec Innovator for 2023

Appdome Named Editor's Choice, Top Infosec Innovator, in Mobile App Security in 11th Annual Cyber Defense Magazine Annual InfoSec Awards during CyberDefenseCon 2023

REDWOOD, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the one-stop shop for mobile app defense, is proud to announce that it has received the Top InfoSec Innovator, Editor's Choice Award in Mobile App Security for 2023 by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM). CDM is the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

The Appdome platform is the first and only fully automated, complete cyber defense system for mobile apps. Using Appdome's platform, mobile brands can eliminate the engineering complexity that exists with legacy solutions and use machine learning to deliver controlled, consistent, and auditable mobile app security, anti-fraud, anti-malware, anti-cheat, anti-bot and other defenses rapidly in Android and iOS apps, all within the CI/CD pipeline. Appdome also allows brands to fully automate the entire build, test, release and monitor lifecycle for any combination of over 150+ mobile app defenses in real time and deliver amazing user experiences when attacks occur, providing brands with rich and detailed attack meta-data for any class of attack experienced by the app or its end users.

"It's amazing to be recognized by the Cyber Defense Awards during CyberDefenseCon 2023. We're all very humbled that the editors, CISOs and cyber practitioners recognized the innovation we bring to the mobile app defense industry," said Tom Tovar, CEO of Appdome. "We'll keep doing our very best to serve the mobile app economy with better defenses delivered easier and faster than ever before."

"Appdome embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Appdome is being recognized with this honor for being the world's only automated cyber defense system for mobile apps. The platform's no-code mobile app security technology, cyber defense automation and integration with CI/CD platforms make it an invaluable tool for developers by helping them secure apps more easily and efficiently.

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/

About Appdome

Appdome, the mobile app economy's one-stop-shop for mobile app defense, is on a mission to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry's only mobile application Cyber Defense Automation platform, powered by a patented artiﬁcial-intelligence based coding engine, Threat-Events™ Threat-Aware UX/UI Control and ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR. Using Appdome, mobile brands eliminate complexity, save money and deliver 300+ Certified Secure™ mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, MOBILEBot™ Defense, anti-cheat, MiTM attack prevention, code obfuscation and other protections in Android and iOS apps with ease, all inside the mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading ﬁnancial, healthcare, mobile games, government and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android and iOS apps, mobile customers and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending. Learn more at Appdome's website www.appdome.com

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 11th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2023, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2023: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2023/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2023, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2023/.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, Black Hat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appdome-named-top-infosec-innovator-for-2023-301968854.html

SOURCE Appdome