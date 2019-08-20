AppGuard Collaborates with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Offer Advanced Cyber Stack to U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AppGuard, Inc., the pioneers of zero trust cybersecurity software for endpoints, servers, mobile platforms, and IoT devices, today announced its collaboration with HPE to provide its technologies, including the AppGuard Enterprise for servers, to the Integrated Processor Capacity Services x86 (IPCS-X). The IPCS-X is an initiative organized by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and led by HPE to provide the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) a comprehensive, integrated hardware and software stack to bolster its technology efforts.

"We are excited to work with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to offer advanced cyber stack services to federal and Defense agencies. AppGuard continues to gain momentum and play a vital role in enterprise-level cybersecurity - allowing patching teams to be proactive, SOCs to be more agile, and reduce the human footprint through pre-exploit prevention at the kernel level," says Neal Conlon, Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development at AppGuard.

AppGuard's patented inheritance and isolation technology prevent malware from executing without utilizing valuable system resources or requiring continuous monitoring or cloud connection for updates. With powerful, patented cybersecurity technology, AppGuard protects against attacks by automatically isolating system processes from dynamic code injection. Security controls apply to all of an application's processes, eliminating the need for policy updates. With an ultra-light footprint, AppGuard allows for normal application or utility operation, while simultaneously blocking known and unknown malicious actions. The solution doesn't require attack detection, cumbersome scanning, or disruptive updates.

"HPE is committed to significantly advancing security environments for the DoD and its technology initiatives with the world's most secure industry standard servers, which extends an exclusive security root of trust capability to protect data from the beginning of a server's supply chain journey through the end of its lifecycle. By collaborating with AppGuard to leverage its cybersecurity products and expertise in our IPCS-X proposal, we are further enhancing security for DISA in the Host Based Security Services (HBSS) arena with an efficient and battle-tested solution," said Joseph Ayers, Vice President and General Manager, U.S. Public Sector, HPE.

AppGuard's innovative approach makes it an ideal partner for HPE, which offers industry-leading security solutions. HPE focuses on making IT environments more efficient, productive, and secure, enabling fast, flexible responses to a rapidly changing competitive landscape. HPE enables organizations to act quickly on ideas by delivering infrastructure that is easily composed and recomposed to meet shifting demands, so they can lead in today's marketplace of disruptive innovation.

About AppGuard, Inc.

AppGuard, a Blue Planet Works company, provides award-winning server and endpoint cybersecurity protection for enterprises as well as small and medium-sized businesses. AppGuard's patented inheritance technology maintains the same level of guarding and isolation on any process spawned from a risky application. The technology does not rely on detection and response and instead prevents all attacks. For more information, visit: www.appguard.us or contact sales@appguard.us.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a global technology leader focused on developing intelligent solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly from edge to cloud. HPE enables customers to accelerate business outcomes by driving new business models, creating new customer and employee experiences, and increasing operational efficiency today and into the future.

