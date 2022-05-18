Appian appoints Fiona Clouder as senior advisor

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Fiona Clouder. Image from LinkedIn. Appian Capital Advisory LLP, the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies, announced Tuesday the appointment of Fiona Clouder as Senior Advisor, based in the UK.Clouder’s work will involve supporting Appian in Latin America and the opportunities in a Net Zero world linking energy, environment and mining issues. As Senior Advisor, she will work closely with the senior leadership team at Appian to provide advice and insight on government relations and the wider political and economic context.Appian has offices in Brazil, Peru, and Mexico and with a longstanding diplomatic career in Latin America, across areas such as science, business and the environment, Clouder will help reaffirm Appian’s position in these markets, as she was appointed as the Regional Ambassador for Latin America and the Caribbean, COP26, in March 2020. In this role, she led British diplomatic efforts, across the region, on climate change issues, building relations with governments, business and civil society. Previously, Clouder served as Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Chile from 2014 to 2018, then returning to London to work on Americas, Overseas Territories, Climate Diplomacy and preparations for COP26 – the climate change conference. Clouder joined the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCDO) in 2001, from the Research Councils (UKRI) to build and lead the FCO’s global Science and Innovation Network. In 2006 she went to India as Director of Corporate Services, returning to London in 2009 to work on Migration issues. From 2011, as Deputy Director, Americas, Clouder led the FCO’s strategy on Latin America (the Canning Agenda), to revitalise bilateral and business links. In moving to the private sector, Fiona is also Director of ClouderVista. “This appointment is another indication of Appian’s ambition to consolidate our position as a market leader in the Americas, by attracting preeminent advisors to join our team,” Michael W. Scherb, CEO of Appian, said in a media statement.“Drawing on her political and environmental policy experience, I am confident Appian will be able to capitalise on Fiona’s insights, particularly as we continue to lead the sector in setting high ESG standards for private equity investors in mining,” Scherb said.