Appian appoints Head of Australia and Asia

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Appian Capital Advisory LLP, investment advisor to private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies, announced the appointment of Peter Nicholson as Senior Advisor, Head of Australia and Asia.Based in Perth, Nicholson will lead origination, transaction evaluation, due diligence and structuring. In addition to overseeing portfolio companies, he will execute portfolio investments and exits across Australia and Asia, Appian said.Nicholson’s 13-year tenure as Managing Director, Australia, of Resource Capital Funds, a mining private equity fund headquartered in Perth, will help reaffirm and grow Appian’s presence in Australasia. He has also most recently served as Managing Director for Ora Banda Mining Ltd, a publicly listed gold producer.Prior to joining RCF in 2003, Nicholson gained technical experience in mining production, planning and management while working as the Underground Manager at the Emily Ann Nickel Mine for LionOre Australia (Nickel) Limited and with WMC Resources Limited.Nicholson graduated from the University of Queensland with a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) degree and is a Fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australasia (FINSIA), having successfully completed a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment.“It is fantastic that Peter has joined Appian, as we continue to attract the most skilful and knowledgeable advisors and employees to our Firm,” Appian founder and CEO Michael W. Scherb said in the statement. “His decades-long experience based out of Perth, combined with technical expertise, will be incredibly valuable for our ambitious plans in Australia and Asia.”