Appian Appoints Randy Guard as Chief Marketing Officer

Former SAS CMO joins AI process automation leader's executive team

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced the appointment of Randy Guard to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Guard brings more than 35 years of experience in marketing, product strategy, and technology leadership to Appian's executive team. He will oversee the company's global marketing efforts, focusing on delivering Appian's end-to-end process automation vision and the power of the Appian Platform to organizations worldwide.

Guard's impressive track record includes 20 years at data and analytics leader SAS, building and leading product and marketing teams, and ultimately serving as Chief Marketing Officer for five years. While there, he spearheaded marketing of the SAS platform, solutions, and SAS AI offerings including the machine learning and deep learning embedded across the SAS portfolio. Most recently, he served as CMO and Chief Product Officer at digital payments start-up Spreedly.

"Randy's background and his exceptional leadership qualities make him the ideal person to guide our global marketing efforts. His mix of business, technical and marketing experience will be an impactful addition to our team and company culture," said Matt Calkins, Founder and CEO at Appian.

During his tenure at SAS, Guard demonstrated a keen understanding of the technology landscape, as well as a talent for creating compelling narratives that resonated with customers. His ability to articulate and execute his marketing vision was instrumental in SAS's success. At Spreedly, Guard architected the software-as-a-service (SaaS) company's rebrand as an enterprise provider, and contributed greatly to the company's rapid growth through innovative marketing and product strategies.

"I'm thrilled to join Appian as the company is revolutionizing process automation with artificial intelligence," said Guard. "Appian's commitment to delivering exceptional value to enterprise customers is well-known in the industry and aligns well with my passion for technology and marketing. I look forward to working with this talented team to drive growth by helping organizations unlock the full potential of their data and business processes while leveraging AI in a secure, responsible way."

