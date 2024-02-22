|
22.02.2024 15:58:00
Appian appoints strategic advisor, global affairs, partners with Center for Critical Minerals Strategy
Appian Capital Advisory, investment advisor to long-term, private capital funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies, has appointed the Rt Hon Dominic Raab MP as senior strategic advisor on global affairs.In this new role, Raab will be a key member of the company’s senior advisory team, supporting Appian on geopolitical strategy and risk, building on his significant international experience gained in UK government.Appian has also formed a partnership with SAFE’s Center for Critical Minerals Strategy an organisation of military and business leaders focused on the intersection of energy policy and national security.The partnership takes the form of a SAFE-Appian Sub-Committee on Opportunities and Risks in the Critical Mineral Sector (SCOR), chaired by Raab and comprised of other commercial experts in the critical minerals sector alongside Appian.The partnership will advise SAFE on the regulatory, fiscal, and financial conditions required for successful critical minerals operations.It will provide policy makers with an independent view on risk levels and viability of projects for funding, ensuring better capital and resource allocation to maximise the chance of bringing projects into production, Appian said, adding that the partnership will develop a scorecard to help decision-makers evaluate the wide range of potential critical minerals sites and provide a short-list of the most viable targets.Last year, SAFE’s Minerals Center published “A Global Race to the Top: Using Transparency to Secure Critical Mineral Supply Chains,” outlining a vision for how the United States can work with its partners and allies to create higher standards through radical transparency, from the mine to the final product.The partnership advances this work, Appian said, by analyzing risks and opportunities for securing and diversifying sources of critical minerals and their wider supply chains to bring energy transition projects into production.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Appian Corporation Registered Shs -A-
|31,20
|-6,02%
