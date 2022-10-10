|
10.10.2022 20:46:46
Appian Capital Advisory appoints new managing director, private equity
Appian Capital Advisory LLP the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies, has appointed Antti Grönlund as Managing Director, Private Equity.Based in London, UK, Grönlund will play a critical part in Appian’s strategy and operations. He will be responsible for originating, evaluating, structuring, executing, and monitoring private equity investments at the firm, as well as overseeing the global finance team. With 18 years of transaction experience, and a decade focused particularly on energy and natural resources, Grönlund is well-positioned to support Appian as it continues to consolidate its market- leading position in mining private equity, the company said. Prior to his current role, Grönlund spent three years as Head of Energy & Resources at Triton Partners, a private equity investor. He has also held private equity investment roles at First Reserve and Quadrangle Capital with focus on investing and developing industrial and infrastructure businesses. Grönlund started his career at JPMorgan, working in London and New York across its investment banking division. He graduated with an MSc Degree from the Helsinki School of Economics and a joint CEMS Management Master’s Degree from HSE/London School of Economics.“Antti’s appointment further strengthens our finance team and demonstrates Appian’s continued ability to attract the most senior advisers in private equity,” Michael W. Scherb, CEO of Appian, said in a media statement. “His strong track-record across energy and natural resources, at several notable private equity investors, will play an important part in Appian’s growth ambitions over the coming years. I look forward to working closely with Antti as we continue to deliver value for our investors across the firm’s strategic investments.”
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!