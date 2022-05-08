|
08.05.2022 15:08:00
Appian Doubles Down on Market Expansion
Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) has long been a leader in low-code software for the enterprise market.These are large customers, generally with over $1 billion, that can leverage Appian's premium low-code product suite. That strategy has delivered Appian steady growth over the years as the company posted 37% cloud subscription revenue growth in the first quarter, with overall revenue increasing 29% to $114.3 million.With a shortage of programmers and demand for low-code solutions above capacity, Appian is taking a number of steps to expand the market for its low-code software to drive the company's long-term growth. Here are a few ways the company is making it easier to grow its business.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!