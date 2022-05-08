Appian Doubles Down on Market Expansion

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) has long been a leader in low-code software for the enterprise market.These are large customers, generally with over $1 billion, that can leverage Appian's premium low-code product suite. That strategy has delivered Appian steady growth over the years as the company posted 37% cloud subscription revenue growth in the first quarter, with overall revenue increasing 29% to $114.3 million.With a shortage of programmers and demand for low-code solutions above capacity, Appian is taking a number of steps to expand the market for its low-code software to drive the company's long-term growth. Here are a few ways the company is making it easier to grow its business.Continue reading