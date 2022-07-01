Appian Has a Plan To Win the Recession

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) is different from most software-as-a-service companies in a number of ways.The low-code specialist was founded in 1999, pre-dating the cloud software boom, and has been through several business cycles, including the financial crisis and the dot-com bust. It's based in Northern Virginia, away from the tech hub of Silicon Valley, and grew as a bootstrap, funded by its customers rather than venture capitalists like the typical Silicon Valley start-up.While many CEOs seem to be downplaying the prospect of a recession and have said they don't see signs of one, Appian CEO Matt Calkins is taking the opposite approach.Continue reading