Appian Is Reinventing Itself. Is the Stock a Buy?

For much of its history, Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) defined itself as a low-code platform. Its software helped companies create and deploy applications without the need for coding, using just a flow chart instead.However, in recent years that business model has evolved. Appian acquired a process mining company in 2022, effectively going upstream for its customers' needs as process mining helps companies discover ways they can improve their workflow to become more efficient and effective.With the advent of generative artificial intelligence (AI), Appian is reinventing itself, de-emphasizing its low-code roots and pitching itself as a business process automation provider, using AI to automate apps to handle functions like procurement, insurance underwriting, and claims processing.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool