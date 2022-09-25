|
25.09.2022 17:02:00
Appian Just Took Another Step to a $2 Billion Award
Multibillion-dollar legal awards aren't particularly common for publicly traded companies, so it raised eyebrows when Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) was awarded a $2.036 billion judgment over rival Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) in May.Appian, the low-code software company, sued Pegasystems for its "unjust enrichment" after the latter company hired a contractor, which it referred to internally as a "spy," to give it trade secrets about Appian; Pegasystems then used those to train its sales force to better compete with Appian.Though the award will not be paid out until the appeals process is exhausted, which could take years, Appian took a step closer to collecting the $2 billion earlier this month when a judge rejected Pegasystems' motion to overturn the verdict. The court also ordered Pegasystems to pay $23.6 million as reimbursement for Appian's attorney fees. Pegasystems must pay Appian 6% interest on the judgment, equivalent to $122 million a year, as long as the award is outstanding, adding to the amount so long as an appeals court doesn't reverse the verdict.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Appian Corporation Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
17:02
|Appian Just Took Another Step to a $2 Billion Award (MotleyFool)
|
22.09.22
|Why Appian Stock Was Sinking Today (MotleyFool)
|
01.09.22
|Why Appian, PagerDuty, and Marqeta Stocks Were All Falling Today (MotleyFool)
|
09.08.22
|2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities for Appian (MotleyFool)
|
05.08.22
|Appian (APPN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
03.08.22
|Ausblick: Appian A stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Appian A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.07.22
|Why Appian Is Down 27% so far This Year (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Appian Corporation Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Appian Corporation Registered Shs -A-
|42,69
|-8,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKursverluste halten an: Dow letztlich schwächer -- ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes schließen leichter - Kein Handel in Japan
Die US-Börsen gaben auch am letzten Handelstag der bereits äußerst verlustreichen Woche nach. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt mussten zum Wochenausklang weitere Einbußen verkraften. Die wichtigsten Indizes in Fernost gaben am Freitag nach.