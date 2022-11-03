Appian Names 2022 Public Partner Award and Sector Solutions Cup Winners

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's Appian Government conference , Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced the winners of its 2022 Public Sector Partner Impact and Excellence Awards and Solutions Cup winners. These annual awards and hackathon celebrate Appian partners for delivering innovation, transformation, and value to Public Sector organizations using the Appian Low-Code Platform for rapid process automation.

2022 Appian Public Sector Partner Awards

This year's winners are:

Transformation Award - Groundswell

Groundswell, recipient of Appian's top partner award, merged with Appian partner CollabraLink. The combined strengths of each company proved to be a major new business resource, with Groundswell bringing Appian as the winning differentiation in many large transformation deals.

Client Impact Award - Deloitte

Deloitte is recognized for its outstanding achievement in solving the most complex client problems with Appian. Deloitte leverages its deep relationships in the public sector market to drive measurable impact to clients across the government.

Value Award - BigBear.ai

This award honors delivery speed, excellence, and customer satisfaction. BigBear.ai, 2021's Emerging Partner of the Year, exemplified these virtues in 2022 as an integral Appian teaming partner in multiple business areas across the US Department of Defense.

Innovation Award - IBM

This award recognizes IBM's outstanding achievement in the development and delivery of the Appian-based ATOM solution for AI- and automation-infused case management. Customers have seen 97% reduction in claims intake processing time and 99% reduction in time to complete complex analyses.

Trusted Delivery Award - Nuvitek

Nuvitek's focus on customer satisfaction makes them this year's Trusted Delivery partner. The success of their Appian deployments, and Nuvitek's commitment to owning and resolving customer issues, established them as a dependable partner for customers and for Appian.

Emerging Partner of the Year - KPMG

KPMG LLP is a long-standing and award-winning Appian partner across the commercial sector. The outstanding growth of KPMG's Appian Public Sector practice and business earns this veteran partner the 2022 Emerging Partner award. KPMG has invested in new Public Sector-specific Appian solutions such as their Inspector General Empowerment Suite.

Solution Success Awards

These awards recognize the partners contributing the "best of the best" solutions available on the Appian AppMarket . The 2022 winners are:

Business Impact | ICF - CATALUS

This configurable accelerator brings together ICF's deep domain expertise in disaster management and grants management processes to streamline grants management workflows, starting with the financial management module, to help grantees distribute HUD funding to rebuild communities faster.

Proven Success | Groundswell - Enterprise Project Management

This enterprise project management solution, based on Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK) and Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) standards, provides comprehensive end-to-end management of all aspects of a project across the entire project management life cycle.

Cross-IndustryValue | Ignyte - Health Suite: Patient Engagement and Mental Health Case Management

Ignyte's Health Suite provides commercial and public sector organizations with a system of connected care that is accessible, HIPAA compliant, and encourages patient engagement, all from the privacy of the patient's home.

2022 Public Sector Solutions Cup

Participants in the hackathon were tasked with creating case management solutions for the public sector. The hackathon was judged by a panel of Appian experts. The winning teams received co-marketing funds, promotion of their solution at the Appian Government conference, and promotion of their solution on the Appian AppMarket . The winners are:

First Place: Nuvitek | Citizen Engagement Solution automating the end-to-end correspondence management process for federal agencies

Nuvitek | Citizen Engagement Solution automating the end-to-end correspondence management process for federal agencies Second Place: Booz Allen Hamilton | Investigative Case Management Solution helping agents and criminal analysts drive effective investigations by automating technical and administrative processes

| Investigative Case Management Solution helping agents and criminal analysts drive effective investigations by automating technical and administrative processes Third Place: Synergy BIS | Migrant Response Management Solution automating manual tracking and recordkeeping throughout end-to-end migrant interdiction operations

Partners Certification Leaderboard

Appian also announced the new Public Sector Partners Certification Leaderboard on Appian Community. The leaderboard celebrates the Appian partner ecosystems' commitment to building Appian solutions and practices, giving organizations a way to distinguish themselves in the market as a top Appian partner. 2022 winners are:

The Pack Leader (the partner with the largest body of certified practitioners)

Winner: Groundswell

The Multiplier (the partner with the highest year-to-date certified practitioner growth rate)

Winner: Deloitte

The Guru (the partner with the highest number of advanced certified practitioners)

Groundswell

"Appian partners share our commitment to delivering the full value of low-code process automation," said Chris Jones, Chief Revenue Officer at Appian. "This year's public sector award winners are delivering rapid modernization, solving government customers' biggest business challenges and accelerating their core missions."

To learn more about Appian for the public sector, visit https://www.appian.com/government .

To experience the Appian Low-Code Platform for yourself, and to see how easy it is to become certified, get your free Appian Community Edition environment .

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade, and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appian-names-2022-public-partner-award-and-sector-solutions-cup-winners-301667539.html

SOURCE Appian