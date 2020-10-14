Appian Recognises International Partner Award Winners at AppianEUROPE20

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced its International Partner Award Winners at the AppianEUROPE20 virtual conference. This annual award celebrates Appian's leading partners in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for their ability to innovate and deliver transformational value with Appian's Low-code Automation Platform .

"These awards recognise our leading EMEA partners for enabling transformation, growth, and innovation for our joint customers. Appian has a strong and dedicated global partner ecosystem, and we are pleased to share the recognition of this year's most outstanding participants across the region," said Erik de Haas, VP Alliances for EMEA and APAC at Appian.

Appian is proud to present its 2020 International Partner Award winners:

Transformation Award - Everis, an NTT DATA Company

Everis Iberia has been instrumental in transforming the supply chain at one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world. Using Appian, Everis consultants helped automate the entire lifecycle of managing security requirements and compliance of its international suppliers. The new solution has helped this global telco company streamline operational processes, improve operational security and reduce supplier onboarding time.





Already a worldwide leader in consulting, PwC has successfully established an Appian practice within PwC UK to help their Financial Services clients digitise and transform their business. Known for its industry and technology expertise, the team at PwC UK has helped many clients address pain points and deliver solutions within weeks. This focus and dedication lead to accelerated growth by 300% over the last 18 months.





Founded with a purpose to create better financial services through technology, NextWave has delivered agile and innovative fintech solutions on the Appian platform for its customers. In just six months against the backdrop of the pandemic, NextWave has established teams of world-class consultants and engineers in two offices, engaged with multiple top tier clients and delivered new business solutions for rapid business outcomes.





As a long-term trusted partner of Appian, Procensol has been the backbone for many UK deliveries over the last year. They have been instrumental in delivering a new digital customer due diligence experience at a leading UK national bank. Procensol offers incredible value in the speed and performance of their delivery team with exceptional quality of delivery, flexibility to engage with a multitude of delivery profiles, and agility in working style and approach.





Based in the UK and Germany with clients in 13 countries, convedo provides Intelligent Automation services and solutions to help companies build world-class AI-powered automated back-office processes. By leveraging Appian's Low-code Automation Platform and solutions, including CampusPass and WorkforceSafety, convedo has successfully closed new businesses and entered new markets.

As part of Appian's global partner ecosystem, these partners deliver world-class solutions and services across industries for various leading organisations in EMEA.

"Despite 2020 being a challenging year, these winners thrived under pressure and uncertainty," said Marc Wilson, Founder and Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships and Industries. "They found opportunities to help organisations across the world deliver solutions at rapid speed using Appian's Low-code Automation Platform, always with quality, security and scalability. These market leaders and shakers are shaping how people work and companies deliver services in a digital age, making an impact in this world."

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

