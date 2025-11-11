Keep Aktie
Appian Shares Just Exploded. Here's Why the AI Stock Could Keep Climbing.
Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) has now been a publicly traded company for nearly 10 years, and its software business has gone through several evolutions during that time -- from a low-code software to process mining to now an artificial intelligence (AI) platform. That transition was made clear from the company's third-quarter earnings report as the stock jumped 30.8% on the news on Thursday.Appian's Q3 report showed better-than 20% revenue growth since 2022. Appian reported 21% top-line growth to $187 million, which was well ahead of $174.2 million. Cloud subscription revenue, the metric the company prioritizes, was up 21% as well to $113.6 million, and professional services was also a bright spot, climbing 29% to $39.8 million, a direct consequence of the growth of the company's AI platform. As it introduces new products, customer training is in demand, helping to accelerate growth in professional services. Not only did Appian easily blow by top-line estimates, but it's bottom line surged as well. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) tripled from $10.8 million to $32.2 million. That figure benefited from a shift in $6 million in expenses from Q3 to Q4, but even without it, EBITDA would've been up roughly 150%.
