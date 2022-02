Appian Shifts Into Cruise Control

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Like much of the cloud software sector, Appian's (NASDAQ: APPN) stock price has been on a roller coaster for much of the last two years.Share prices surged as high as $260 a year ago with the help of a short squeeze before crashing down to just around $50 a share. However, what's remarkable is that while the stock has been highly volatile, Appian's performance as a company has been incredibly steady during that time.Image source: Appian.Continue reading