26.01.2022 14:14:00
Appian Takes The Next Step in Its Low-Code Evolution
Six months ago, low-code software provider Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) acquired Lana Labs, a process mining company based in Germany.That was the first step in delivering what Appian calls the most complete low-code automation suite, and CEO Matt Calkins explained at the time that the company was acquiring Lana Labs for its technology. The move made sense as a way to build out Appian's low-code vision, which unites process mining, low-code/no-code workflows, and automation. Process mining, as Calkins described on an earlier earnings call, is a technology that acts as an x-ray, examining usage logs to discover what work is being done and how it can be done more efficiently and be automated. There's a natural synergy between process mining and low-code workflows, as process mining serves an upstream need for low-code. Knowing how to make your processes more efficient is a natural first step before deploying low-code solutions. Once a company has data on its processes, it can use low-code workflows to automate them. Appian made an earlier acquisition of Robotics Process Automation (RPA) in January 2020, helping to build the downstream, automation-focused portion of its new low-code automation platform.Continue reading
