Appian's Loss Just Doubled. Is It Time To Sell the Stock?

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) shares were hit hard Friday after the low-code software company reported a wider-than-expected loss in the third quarter and called for slower growth in the fourth quarter.Cloud subscription revenue, the company's top priority, grew 30% to $60.6 million, and overall revenue was up 28% to $117.9 million, edging out estimates at $116.1 million.However, on the bottom line, the company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss came in significantly below its guidance range, and its adjusted loss per share nearly doubled from $0.22 to $0.43, missing the consensus at $0.23. The wider-than-expected loss was primarily due to accelerated hiring in the period.Continue reading