06.01.2024 14:15:00

Apple: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

With the holidays in the rearview mirror, the new year brings hope and renewal. It's also a good time to turn the page and analyze whether you should buy, sell, or hold certain stocks.Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock performed very well last year, with the share price increasing by 48%. That's about double the S&P 500's gain. If you owned the shares, that makes for a very happy new year.But what should holders or prospective buyers do now? Examining the company's offerings and valuation will lead to an informed decision.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

