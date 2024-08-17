|
17.08.2024 17:49:00
Apple: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), known for its long-term investment strategy, has been aggressively selling its Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares. In fact, the company run by Warren Buffett, the Oracle of Omaha, has sold more than 500 million shares during the first half of the year, or more than half of its holdings.It's always noteworthy when Berkshire Hathaway sells shares, but especially those of a company in which it held such a large stake. But that doesn't mean you should necessarily hit the sell button. What's right for Warren Buffett may not be the best course of action for you. Before making a decision, you should take a step back and examine Apple's prospects.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit knappen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street schließlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag etwas fester. Die asiatischen Märkte legten vor dem Wochenende zu.