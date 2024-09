Apple: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Consumer electronics giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently unveiled the iPhone 16 at its annual Fall product event. It's become somewhat of a holiday for loyal customers who have come to love Apple 's brand and device ecosystem. Over two billion people use active iOS devices, from phones to tablets, computers, and watches.The stock is also an all-time great that has made long-term shareholders into millionaires on its way to becoming a multitrillion-dollar behemoth.However, Apple 's latest iPhone could face the most pressure it has in a long time. Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing modern life, and the world expects Apple to deliver on high expectations after unveiling several AI features at a developer event earlier this year. Apple stock continues to trade near its all-time highs; should investors buy, sell, or hold it today?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool