Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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16.08.2026 11:07:00
Apple: For Investors, the 3 Things That Matter Now Are AI, Growth, and Valuation (NASDAQ: AAPL)
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has long been one of the most valuable companies on Earth, a position bolstered by its enormously popular products and services. The consumer tech giant has, unsurprisingly, been a very successful investment for long-term shareholders. Despite its already massive scale, its shares have produced a total return of 1,120% in the past 10 years.Investors considering this "Magnificent Seven" stock right now must understand that there are three key variables that matter most to its investment thesis. Apple's story today is defined by its artificial intelligence (AI) playbook, iPhone growth, and the valuation the shares trade at. Here's what you need to know.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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