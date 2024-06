Apple, Microsoft, or Nvidia: Which Will Be the World's Most Valuable Company a Year From Now?

Although Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) held the title for a few months, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) briefly regained its crown as the world's largest company by market cap this month. But then this week, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) passed it for the first time. As of Thursday, the Windows maker was back in first place again, but with all three companies holding market caps of around $3.2 trillion, in the near term, their rankings within the top three could shift often.But what will matter more to investors is where stocks are heading over the medium and long terms. So which of them is most likely to hold the title a year from now?Apple was significantly trailing Microsoft until its Worldwide Developer Conference a couple of weeks ago. Although it announced several things during the event, the biggest launch by far was Apple Intelligence -- essentially, Apple 's take on artificial intelligence (AI). Those features won't directly generate more revenue for Apple , but the thing to note is the generative AI features will only be available on its latest model smartphones, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max -- and of course, on the generations that follow.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel