Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon: I Ranked the 5 Largest Companies by Market Cap, and 1 Stands Above the Rest

Size isn't everything when it comes to a company, but it's certainly something. There are some competitive advantages that can only come with size, like more buying power and bigger marketing budgets.

And this got me thinking: Do most investors fully appreciate just how big the world's biggest publicly traded companies today are? I went digging for these very details. While there was nothing surprising about the names that topped the list, I was blown away by just how big these outfits have gotten, and was in outright awe of how enormous the stock market's biggest companies have become in such a relatively short time.

Cutting straight to the chase, here's the list, from biggest to least big of the big.

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