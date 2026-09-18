Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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18.09.2026 14:27:00
Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon: I Ranked the 5 Largest Companies by Market Cap, and 1 Stands Above the Rest
Size isn't everything when it comes to a company, but it's certainly something. There are some competitive advantages that can only come with size, like more buying power and bigger marketing budgets.
And this got me thinking: Do most investors fully appreciate just how big the world's biggest publicly traded companies today are? I went digging for these very details. While there was nothing surprising about the names that topped the list, I was blown away by just how big these outfits have gotten, and was in outright awe of how enormous the stock market's biggest companies have become in such a relatively short time.
Cutting straight to the chase, here's the list, from biggest to least big of the big.
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Nachrichten zu Amazon
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Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|08:27
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:27
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:27
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.08.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|299,70
|0,07%
|Amazon
|221,40
|1,03%
|Apple Inc.
|292,50
|-0,49%
|Microsoft Corp.
|431,25
|-0,38%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|191,34
|0,09%
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