|
16.04.2024 10:40:00
Apple: This Beaten-Down "Magnificent Seven" Stock Could Start Soaring Thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Technology stocks got off to a decent start in 2024 -- the Nasdaq-100 index has clocked a 5% gain year to date as of this writing. But Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), a powerhouse in the sector, has failed to sustain its impressive momentum from last year. A member of the group of mega-cap tech stocks known as the "Magnificent Seven," it's down over 10% so far this year. For comparison, Apple was in fine form last year, gaining about 48%. Its reversal of fortune can be attributed to its slowing sales growth and lack of notable artificial intelligence (AI) developments. Its Magnificent Seven peers such as Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Microsoft have been outperforming the broader tech sector this year, as their AI-focused efforts are delivering results.The thing is, Apple's slide could offer a buying opportunity for savvy investors, as the company is in a position to capitalize on two key AI-related growth opportunities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
20:04
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ Composite liegt am Dienstagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 sackt nachmittags ab (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Börse New York in Grün: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones am Mittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht am Dienstagmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Apple-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Apple-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Börse New York: Dow Jones beginnt Dienstagshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)