Apple Adds New Partners, To Invest $400 Mln To Expand US Manufacturing

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. announced the addition of new partners to its American Manufacturing Program or AMP, aiming to expand advanced manufacturing and critical component production in America and strengthen the tech major's domestic supply chain.

Bosch, Cirrus Logic, TDK, and Qnity Electronics will join AMP, a key part of Apple's $600 billion, four-year commitment to U.S. manufacturing and innovation.

These new partners will manufacture essential materials and components in the U.S. for Apple products sold around the world. Apple plans to spend $400 million for these new programs through 2030, which will create jobs and strengthen the manufacturing capabilities in the country.

As per the new deal, TDK, Apple's longtime supplier, will manufacture sensors for Apple in the U.S. for the very first time. TDK's U.S. facility will supply TMR sensors in devices shipped all over the world. The firm will also increase the volume of chips that Apple will source from U.S. silicon supply chains.

Both companies have collaborated for over 30 years on various technologies, including advanced tunnel magnetoresistance or TMR sensors that support key iPhone features like camera stabilization.

Further, Apple, Bosch, and TSMC will work together to produce integrated circuits or ICs for Bosch's new sensing hardware at TSMC Washington in Camas, Washington. These ICs are essential for features like Crash Detection, Activity tracking, and elevation in Apple products.

The tech giant is also working with Cirrus Logic and GlobalFoundries to establish new semiconductor process technologies at GlobalFoundries' facility in Malta, New York. Apple noted that GlobalFoundries' newest silicon process will be available in the U.S. for the first time to enable key technologies for Apple products.

Under the collaboration, Cirrus Logic will develop mixed-signal solutions for a number of Apple applications, including advanced ICs to power Face ID systems.

In addition, Qnity Electronics and HD MicroSystems will provide cutting-edge materials and technologies essential for semiconductor manufacturing and advanced electronics.

AMP's initial partners in AMP include Amkor, Applied Materials, Broadcom, Coherent, Corning, GlobalFoundries, GlobalWafers America, MP Materials, Samsung, and Texas Instruments.

Apple noted that its US manufacturing partners are already working to achieve major milestones to expand advanced manufacturing in America and strengthen Apple's domestic supply chain.

Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, said, "At Apple, we believe in the power of American innovation and manufacturing, and we're proud to partner with even more companies to produce critical components and cutting-edge materials for our products right here in the U.S. Today, we're joining with world-class partners like Bosch, Cirrus Logic, TDK, and Qnity Electronics to further expand Apple's U.S. supply chain through our American Manufacturing Program. This is another powerful example of what is possible when we invest in American ingenuity, and we're excited to build the future together."

The iPhone maker last year had committed to invest $600 billion in the U.S. over the next four years. Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened the tech firm with a 25% tariff on products manufactured overseas.

Apple's most products, including iPhones and iPads, are manufatured in Asia, primarily in China, while some production have been shifted to Vietnam, Thailand and India in recent years.

In late February, the Wall Street Journal reported quoting Sabih Khan, Apple's chief operating officer, that the company plans to move some production of its Mac Mini desktop computer to the U.S. from Asia as part of its efforts to reshore parts of its vast supply chain. The new manufacturing effort is expected to begin at a Foxconn facility in north Houston, Texas later in 2026.

Apple's Apple Manufacturing Academy, which was launched last fall in Detroit, provides small- and medium-sized manufacturers hands-on training in AI, automation, and smart manufacturing.

The academy has already supported nearly 150 businesses through dozens of free in-person training sessions and virtual programming.