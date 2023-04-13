|
13.04.2023 09:56:12
Apple Analyst Predicts Launch Timeline Of Highly-Anticipated AR Glasses — Will It Be Worth The Wait?
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is reportedly planning to launch its highly-anticipated augmented reality-enabled smart glasses in either 2026 or 2027. What Happened: On Thursday, Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities and popular Apple leaker, took to Twitter to share his latest predictions. Kuo said Apple is working on a new technology called “metalens” to replace plastic lens covers in future devices. “Metalens offers the advantages of lower cost and reduced height vs. existing plastic lenses.”He said that the first appearance of metalens would begin with Face ID covers for the iPad Pro next year and potentially the iPhone in 2025 and 2026. See Also: Full story available on Benzinga.com
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|13.04.23
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.04.23
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|07.03.23
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|01.03.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.02.23
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
