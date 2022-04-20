|
Apple Analyst Says iPhone 14 Will Come With Major Camera Improvements: What You Need to Know
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has hinted at strong new product momentum for 2022. Following its "Peek Performance" event in March, the company has scheduled its software-focused event in June.The company will likely drop the next iteration of its iPhone sometime in late September or October. Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared some details of the potential features that would be part of it.What Happened: The front camera of the four new iPhone 14 models will likely upgrade to autofocus and the aperture size will likely be f/1.9, Kuo said in a tweet. This compares to the iPhone 13 models, which sport a camera with a fixed focus and f/2.2 ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
