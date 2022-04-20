+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
20.04.2022 12:14:52

Apple Analyst Says iPhone 14 Will Come With Major Camera Improvements: What You Need to Know

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has hinted at strong new product momentum for 2022. Following its "Peek Performance" event in March, the company has scheduled its software-focused event in June.The company will likely drop the next iteration of its iPhone sometime in late September or October. Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared some details of the potential features that would be part of it.What Happened:  The front camera of the four new iPhone 14 models will likely upgrade to autofocus and the aperture size will likely be f/1.9, Kuo said in a tweet. This compares to the iPhone 13 models, which sport a camera with a fixed focus and f/2.2 ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shsmehr Nachrichten