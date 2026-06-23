Intel Aktie

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WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

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23.06.2026 21:39:00

Apple and Intel Just Signed a Historic Chip Partnership. Is the Silicon Pioneer a No-Brainer Buy Today?

A while ago, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was left for dead by the market. The market had a good reason: Its foundry business was losing a ton of money, and its chip technology was starting to lose to competitors. However, after a series of investigations from the U.S. government and other entities like Nvidia, it's starting to look like it's coming around.The reality is that Intel is too important to national infrastructure to fade into obscurity, and getting it back into top shape was a top priority for the U.S. government. Fortunately, investors are starting to see major signs of improvement in Intel. One of those came in the form of a new deal with one of the biggest clients any company can have: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).According to a Truth Social post by President Donald Trump, Apple has agreed to a deal to design and build chips in the U.S. with Intel. That's a major development, but does it make Intel stock a buy now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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